Matthew Zabel, 53

ZABEL

Matthew William “Matt” Zabel, of Clarkston, passed away on Feb. 20, 2024, at the age of 53.

Survived by former wife Andrea. Loving father of Gwen, Penny, and Loni. Beloved son of Gary and Barbara Zabel. Dearest brother of Mike (Holly) Zabel and Paul (Lorna) Zabel. Loved nephew of Richard and Skip Zabel. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Matt was employed with Oracle. He owned and operated 2 Wonder. Matt enjoyed coaching his girls’ recreation soccer teams for many years. He loved boating and spending time on the lake with his family and friends.

A memorial gathering will take place on Feb. 25 from 3-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind or National Public Radio.

