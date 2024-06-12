Maureen D’Arcy Edens, 76

Maureen D’Arcy Edens, fondly known as Marti, passed away on May 6, 2024 in Commerce Township, Michigan at the age of 76. She was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1948 and attended St. Agatha’s Catholic School. A woman of many talents and passions, she found her love in music, knitting and especially spending time with her grandchildren. Marti’s journey was marked by resilience and strength. She overcame numerous challenges in life while single-handedly raising her three daughters. Her vivacious personality helped her build a strong family and deep relationships. Her spirit lit up the room she entered, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She is survived by her three daughters, Staci Sadowski (Rich), Rochelle Edens (Mark), and Marlee Valitutti (Paul).

In addition to her daughters, Marti is survived by her grandchildren: Noah Sadowski, Dylan Sadowski, Reed Johnson, Austin Johnson, Katie Valitutti, Reagan Valitutti, Ben Valitutti. She is preceded in death by her mother Molly Mertz; father Eddie Mertz; sister Marie Pascoe; as well as grandsons Trevor Johnson and Evan Johnson.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 14th at Fork and Pint in Waterford, starting at 4 p.m.