Maureen Lise MOULTRUP

MOULTRUP, Maureen Lise; of Clarkston; passed away January 22, 2020; age 61. Beloved wife of Dan for 30 years. Loving mother of Christopher (Marque) Capadagli, Aaron (Stephanie) Capadagli and Drew Moultrup. Proud grandmother of Gabriella and three on the way. Dear sister of Richard (Mary) Agelink, Jentien (David) Swartz and the late Mark (Wendy) Agelink. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Maureen retired from Clarkston Schools as a Paraprofessional at Bailey Lake Elementary School. Maureen was a longtime member of the Clarkston Farm and Garden Club and continued that passion in her home garden. Friends may visit Saturday, January 25th from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm Celebration of Life Service at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com