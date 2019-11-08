MAXINE KAYE JOHNSON

JOHNSON, MAXINE KAYE, of Clarkston, passed away November 6, 2019 at 85 years of age. Born July 4, 1934 in Buckley, Michigan, daughter of the late Herman and Rhoda Kellogg; beloved wife of the late Douglas Arnold Johnson for 34 years; cherished mother of Natalie (Eric) Helm, Denise (Kevin) Fish, Jeffrey Johnson, and Michael Johnson; proud grandmother of Mitchell and Matthew Engelberts; great grandmother of Lucas, Riley, and Raelynn; dearest sister of Norma Lance and Donald Kellogg. Maxine was passionate and creative. She focused her artistic abilities doing Chinese Brush Art which she also taught. She enjoyed traveling with family to places such as China, Russia, Mexico, Finland and Italy among many other places around the world. She loved life and ice cream and also enjoyed many hobbies such as playing cards like euchre and pinochle, jewelry making, scrap booking, and watching the British television series, Poldark and Downton Abbey. One of her most favorite memories with her family was spending every summer at the family farm up in Buckley, MI. Most importantly, Maxine loved and adored her family and her “lovely friends”. Funeral service will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 1 PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON (8909 Dixie Hwy). Family will receive friends Monday 11 AM until the time of service. Second, funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1 PM at GRANT UNITED METHODIST CHURCH (10999 Zue Rd. Buckley, MI). Instate 12 noon. Interment Cornell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to be made to: World Visions – Goat and 2 Chickens and send it to World Vision P.0. Box 9716

Federal Way, WA 98063 https://www.worldvision.org/?campaign=400036863&ds_rl=1274668&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIuoCbwNra5QIVghh9Ch3vOQD0EAAYASAAEgL2RPD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds. To post a condolence, visit; www.CoatsFuneralHome.com