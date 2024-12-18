McLaren awards four inaugural scholarships for OCC students

Scholarship in memory of former McLaren Oakland Chief Nurse

Pontiac, Mich — McLaren Oakland has awarded partial scholarships to four Oakland County Community College nursing students as they continue their education towards their nursing degree. The four Oakland County Students are Lyric Bonner, Tore Bond, Vivian Kendall and Christina Rais.

The Dr. Calandra Green Memorial Scholarship was named for the former McLaren Oakland Chief Nursing Officer, who died in an act of violence in 2023. The scholarship was organized and supported in partnership with Holiday Extravaganza, Ascend Foundation and Consumers Energy.

“Calandra, being a warm, caring and thoughtful person, are the same attributed that made her an incredible nurse to her patients and an effective leader and teacher to her colleagues,” said Chad Grant, McLaren Heath Care Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Previously he served as president and CEO of McLaren Oakland while Dr. Green worked at the hospital. “We were heartbroken following her passing. Her legacy and character still reverberate throughout McLaren Oakland, and we are very grateful at how this scholarship will advance her memory and help others enter the profession she loved.”

After earning her nursing degree from OCC, Dr. Green worked in various nursing roles throughout her 28-year career. She joined McLaren Oakland in 2007 as a patient care services manager, and eventually rose in the ranks to vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer. In that role, she led more than 300 nurses before moving on in 2018. She was eventually named Oakland County’s first African American Health Officer.

To qualify for the scholarship, students needed to be enrolled at OCC, have completed 30 hours, maintained a 3.0 grade point average in a nursing study, and submitted a 500-word essay on why they chose the nursing field.