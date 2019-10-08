Oakland County Executive David Coulter will meet with residents at the Clarkston Independence District Library, 6495 Clarkston Road, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 10.

The meet-and-greet is part of a series of “Your County with David Coulter” meetings at local public libraries and community centers.

“My administration is about inclusion and collaboration which includes giving Oakland County residents a voice in the future of their county,” Coulter said. “At this important juncture in Oakland County and as my administration gets settled, it will help us set priorities if we hear directly from residents.”

Seating is limited to 30.

Register at Oakcoexec.eventbrite.com.