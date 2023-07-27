Melanie Peterson, 62

PETERSON

Melanie L. Peterson, of Clarkston, passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2023 at the age of 62.

Beloved wife of Eric. Loving mother of Noah, Josh, and Jacob Peterson. Loved daughter of Stephanie and the late Samuel Vranjes. Daughter-in-law of Ken and Elaine Peterson. Sister-in-law of Kaari (Andrea Lewak) Peterson. Aunt of Natalya Peterson. Niece of Bob Kanachki.

Melanie graduated from Michigan State University and belonged to Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She earned a master’s degree from Oakland University but always remained an MSU Spartan.

Melanie was a longtime Special Education teacher for both Waterford and Clarkston Schools. She was a dedicated director of the Oakland County 4H Fair. Melanie enjoyed crafting, gardening, country music, cooking, and raising chickens.

Funeral service is Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 12:30 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, where friends may visit on Tuesday starting at 11:30 a.m. for visitation. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

