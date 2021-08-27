Melvin Vaara, 88

Melvin L. Vaara, of Clarkston, passed away August 26, 2021 at the age of 88.

Loving husband of Josephine “Jo” for 64 years and father of Anne Marie (Lisa Woodcox) Vaara, Liisa (Jeff) Vaara-Lewis, Ingrid (Carl) Fuderer and Tasha (Chris) Suydam. Grandpa of Nickora (Alex) Carmichael, MacRay Lewis, Claudia Fuderer, Eric Fuderer, Nolan Suydam and Fiona Suydam, great-grandpa of Madelyn and Theodore Carmichael, brother of the late Robert (Nancy) Vaara, Carl (Kathy) Vaara, John (Debby) Vaara and the late Judith. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Mel graduated from Ironwood High School, Gogebic Community College, Northern Michigan University and Michigan State University. He served as a sergeant in the National Guard from 1954-57.

Mel spent his entire 37-year career with the Clarkston Community Schools. He started out his career as an elementary school teacher where he met and fell in love with Jo. He loved Clarkston, the schools and most of all, his friends and family. Mel was the first principal at Sashabaw Junior High and also was principal at Clarkston Junior High and Pine Knob Elementary.

He enjoyed coaching high school basketball and track. He also served as Clarkston High School principal and deputy superintendent. Mel retired in 1992.

He was a member of the Optimist Club, Land Conservancy and a board member of SCAMP. Mel was president of Oakland County Curriculum and president of the Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Commission.

After retirement, Mel served with Oakland University, Oakland County Parks and Recreation and as a trustee for Independence Township.

Mel’s faith was very important to him. He served at Calvary Lutheran Church as trustee, church council, head usher, Sunday School teacher, Church Building Committee chairman and was instrumental with Christ the Shepherd Lutheran Church, Ortonville.

Mel was important to the community but even more, the Clarkston community was important to him. He devoted his life to Clarkston and he was loved and respected by many.

Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston this Thursday, September 2, from 4-8 p.m. Visitation will also be held Friday, September 3 from 9-10 a.m. with a memorial service to follow from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials in Mel’s name may be made to the Clarkston Independence District Library.

