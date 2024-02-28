Mercy over Bobcats sends Clarkston to next round in hockey regional playoffs

FLINT — The Wolves opened the MHSAA Division 1 Hockey Regional 4 semifinal playoff with a mercy win over Grand Blanc at Dort Financial Center last Thursday, 8-0.

“Everyone was pulling for the same thing and working for the same outcome,” said captain Ron Wade about the team’s determination in the win. “We have played a lot of top teams all year and as long as we keep our identity, we should go far.”

Clarkston poured a total of 83 shots on the Grand Blanc’s netminder, Carson Balow, with pressure offensively and defensively, while the Wolves held the Bobcasts to three shots for the entire game, which were blocked by Clarkston’s Brady Damian for his second shutout of the season.

Gavin Anderson put the Wolves on the board first with an assist from Brady Earing and R. Wade with 4:55 remaining in the first period.

Just over a minute later, George Walker scored with help from Evan Adams and Eric Wade, to close out the first stanza scoring. Balow faced 39 shots from the Wolves, while the defense held the Bobcats to zero in the first period.

The Wolves netted five more goals, to up the lead to seven and still hold the Bobcats a single shot on Damian.

Evan Adams started the scorefest at the 15:55 mark from Owen Croston.

About four and a half minutes later it was R. Wade scored the fourth goal from with an assist from Kyle Lynch and Anderson.

With seven minutes remaining, Ryan Wilford added the fifth goal from his linemates Trey Damian and Cole Moyses. R. Wade added his second goal of the night from Ronan Howard and Anderson at 5:06 left in the period.

Brendan Rhodes closed the period, adding the seventh goal, from Quinn Farrell and Adams.

Croston scored the eighth and final goal, with high shot from Adams and Anderson, with 12:46 remaining in the last period to end the game on a mercy.

The Wolves play Hartland in the regional final today, Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Dort Federal Event Center, 7:30 p.m.

Clarkston lost to Hartland in the regionals last season.

“We have played a bit tougher schedule this season to keep on improving each game,” said Nathan Bryer, Clarkston head coach. “As coaches we have worked hard to get the message across that we never let down, no matter who we play and it has paid off.”

The winner moves on to the MHSAA Division 1 Ice Hockey Quarterfinal 2 on Saturday, March 2 at Munn Ice Arena at Michigan State University in East Lansing, 4 p.m. -Jack Leech