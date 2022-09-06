Michael Sullivan, 70

Michael J. Sullivan, of Clarkston, formerly of Waterford, unexpectedly entered paradise on September 1, 2022 at the age of 70.

He was born on October 31, 1951 in Detroit to Gerald and Sylvia Sullivan.

Michael is survived by the love of his life, Denise, his wife of almost 43 years.

Loving father of Michael (Amanda Skiver) Sullivan, Paige Sullivan, and Ryan (Phairon) Sullivan, doting grandpa “papa” of Grayson and Finley, brother of Tim (Debbie), Patrick, Jim, Chrissy, and the late Steve, son-in law of Amelia (late Manuel) Paramo, and brother-in-law of Sylvana Paramo, Kim (John) Wolfrum, and Jackie Paramo. He was the most caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. Also survived by many uncles, aunts, and friends.

Mike retired from Detroit Diesel as a material handler one day before his untimely death. We know he entered heaven with one of his common sayings: “You’ve gotta be kidding me!”

He loved spending time in his yard, especially riding the tractor with his grandson Grayson. He enjoyed cooking, dancing, and making his family laugh. Being with his family was Mike’s greatest joy.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Thursday, September 8 from 3-9 p.m.

Celebration of life funeral service with sharing on Friday, September 9 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. His family encourages you to come and share your memories of Michael. Graveside service at All Saints Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

