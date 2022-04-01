Michele Ranck, 66

Michele Ann Ranck, of Lapeer and Clarkston, passed at home on March 28, 2022 in Thompsonville, Mich.

She was born September 23, 1955 in Toledo, Ohio.

Daughter of deceased Wilbur A. Andrews and Dolores A. Welbur of Hadley, Michigan.

Attended Birmingham Groves High School and graduated in 1974.

Married Michael D. Ranck on March 20, 1982 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion.

Retired from North Sashabaw Elementary in Clarkston in 2014 after 22 years as a reading aide.

Attended Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Waterford, more recently St. Raphael Catholic Church in Copemish, Mich.

Michele loved to water and snow ski, crafts, making dolls, weaving baskets, and making wreaths. She also loved the sun in Pompano Beach, Fla., Higgins Lake, and Lake Michigan and enjoyed sailing. Michele was a loving, caring, and selfless wife and mother who will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband Michael, sister Malinda Reamer, brother Matt Andrews and his wife Linda, brother Michael Andrews, son Derek and wife Ashley with their grandsons Weston and Calvin, son Nicholas and wife Kylee with their grandson Mason and granddaughter Izzy.

Services will be scheduled at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Lapeer at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or Hospice of Michigan.