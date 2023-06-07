Military grad

Alan “Benny” Benson graduated from United States Air Force Academy on June 1 and was commissioned to 2nd Lieutenant. He will be going into Air Force Intelligence with training starting Aug. 1 at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Tex. Benson went to Clarkston High School as a freshman in 2014 when the family moved back from China, and was on the CHS Varsity Swim team. Photo: Provided by Julie Benson