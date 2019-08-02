Mill Pond assessment

NOTICE OF HEARING OF PRACTICABILITY

AND REVIEW OF CLARKSTON

MILL PONDS SPECIAL

ASSESSMENT ROLL

TAKE NOTICE that the Clarkston Mill Ponds Lake Improvement Board will hold a public hearing on the practicability of a three-year improvement project for Clarkston Mill Ponds consisting of nuisance aquatic plant management (surveys and treatments), goose control, permits, and administration and contingency. The project would begin in 2020 and continue through 2022, with an annual cost of $10,695. The hearing will be held at the Independence Township Hall, 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a special assessment roll has been prepared and is on file at the offices of the City of the Village of Clarkston, 375 Depot Road, Clarkston, Michigan and Independence Township, 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan for public examination during normal business hours. Said special assessment roll has been prepared for the purpose of assessing the cost of the improvement project to benefiting properties.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the Clarkston Mill Ponds Lake Improvement Board will hold a hearing immediately following the aforementioned hearing of practicability for the purpose of reviewing said special assessment roll and for hearing any objections thereto. An owner of or party with interest in real property to be assessed or his/her agent may appear in person to object to the special assessment or may protest such special assessment by letter filed with the Lake Board at or prior to the time of the hearing. Written objections may be filed with or mailed to the Clarkston Mill Ponds Lake Improvement Board c/o Ms. Jacy Garrison, Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner’s Office, One Public Works Drive, Bldg 95W, Waterford, Michigan 48328-1907. Notice is also given that the owner of any real property within the Clarkston Mill Ponds Special Assessment District who, having made an objection to said special assessment either in person or in writing, may, within thirty (30) days after the confirmation of the special assessment roll, appeal such special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal or other court of competent jurisdiction.

Clarkston Mill Ponds Lake Improvement Board

Oakland County, Michigan

Publish July 24 and July 31, 2019