Minas Teberian, 83

TEBERIAN

Minas Andre Teberian, of Clarkston, passed away on Jan. 12, 2024, at the age of 83.

He was born to Andre and Takouy Teberian on Dec. 30, 1940 in Piraeus, Greece.

Beloved husband of Karen (nee Struxness) for 44 years, devoted father of Takouhy (David) Kinzer, devoted stepfather of Jill (Mark) Rolain, Heather (Paul) Klain, and Bruce (Gena) Koch, doting grandpa “Papa” of Atlas Kinzer, Sarah (Jackson) Riggen, Matthew (Jaci) Rolain, Adam (Allison) Rolain, Claire (Colin Prall) Bruce, Meg Bruce, Leah Bruce, Samantha Klain, Alexandra Klain, Caleb Koch, Nathan Koch, Simeon Koch, and Timothy Koch, and great-grandpa of Isaac Riggen and Chloe Rolain. Minas is also survived by brother George (Linda) Teberian and brother-in-law Paul (Randi) Struxness. Minas will also be dearly missed by nieces and nephews Misak Agopian, Eozen (Karlos Tsakirian) Agopian, Andrew (Suzanne) Teberian, Elena (Chris) Osbourne, Reed (Kitty) Struxness, Haley Struxness, and Betsy Struxness. Minas was also a special “Papa” to Maren Gosman and Amelia Ritter.

Minas was preceded in death by his parents Andre and Takouy Teberian and his siblings Aliki (Hagop) Agopian and Steve (Carolyn) Teberian.

Minas came to the United States from Greece in the mid 1960s and in 1968, he started Minas Upholstery in Birmingham and eventually moved the business to Royal Oak. He married Karen on Oct. 7, 1979 and together they worked side by side raising a family and building their business. He was known to many over his 40 years in the area as “Mr. Minas.”

He was an artisan in his craft and known for his attention to detail and many of his works warm our hearts and homes. His customers quickly became friends and many paid a friendly visit to the shop to say hello. He truly lived the American dream as an immigrant then U.S. citizen, pursuing success through hard work.

Minas loved children and was always quick to offer his strong, safe hands to cradle children or his favorite dogs. His kindness and generosity were extended to friends, family and nature. He loved to tend to the birds and wildlife that came to visit each day at his home in Clarkston.

Minas’ legacy will be his great love (Agape) for all humanity. Minas lived well by lifting and encouraging others often with his colloquial expression to “flap their wings” and fly. Now it is his turn to fly on angels’ wings.

A celebration of life memorial service at Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church on Feb. 24 at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Michigan Audubon Society.

