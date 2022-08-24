Montigano first recipient of Coach Himburg Scholarship

Mackenzie Montigano, 2022 Clarkston High School graduate, received the Coach Himburg Scholarship.

The scholarship was named in honor of Steve Himburg, a teacher and long-time coach, who passed away October 1, 2021.

“We decided we wanted to give it to a student-athlete,” shared his wife, “We asked the coaches to submit their students.”

Montigano was nominated by Kevin Breen, her coach for cross country and track and field.

“It was just perfect,” said Mary. “I know my husband would have been so happy with our choice. I think the money will help her. We wanted a person who valued athletics and academics and were going to continue their education. We wanted a person who valued the team and being part of a team and valuing that part of athletics. My husband was a football coach and he taught the kids about teamwork and doing what you said you would do. Integrity would be one of the things, and that was what Kevin said about Mackenzie.”