Moraco tabbed as new township trustee

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

As Independence Township Clerk Cari Neubeck announced that the motion to appoint Sam Moraco passed 4-2 at the board of trustees special meeting Nov. 1, many members seated in the audience began to clap.

Moraco was one of nine township residents to interview for the trustee spot that was vacated when Paul Brown was appointed treasurer last month.

One more spot will need to be filled when current trustee Jose Aliaga takes over as township supervisor on Nov. 20.

“It feels good to be able to get back involved under a new administration,” Moraco said. “I am looking forward to being more involved in the development aspect of the community. There are a lot of great people who serve us, and I am excited about working with those individuals again.”

Moraco is especially thrilled to work alongside Aliaga, who ran unopposed for the supervisor position.

“I really look forward to helping Jose Aliaga to change the perception that residents feel that their voices aren’t being heard,” said Moraco. “As a lot of the residents know, I have a loud voice sometimes on issues that are important to me and like others that feel it often falls on deaf ears, I have no doubt that residents will be able to have easier access to Jose to address their concerns and help them in any way he can.

“I also look forward to helping Jose introduce his policies. He is as passionate about our township as I am, and I have no doubt it will be obvious that positive change is happening. He made promises to the residents, and I am committed to helping him achieve them.”

In addition to Moraco, fellow township residents Madison Devine, Justin Harrell, Barbara Pallotta, Caleb Pepera, Matthew Stoian, James Tedder, John Tunis, and Ken Zurek also interviewed during special meetings Oct. 27 and Nov. 1.

Going forward, Moraco said he has his pulse on certain issues that need to be addressed.

“There are several time-sensitive issues facing the township and its residents, and one is the condition of neighborhood roads which are almost impassable in some areas,” Moraco said. “Controlling upcoming developments while doing a better job of protecting adjacent property owners is another, and making sure the existing residents needs come before the new developers. Implementing the greenways plan to make sure open space and natural features are being concidered before plans are created while we still have them. Revitalizing Dixie Highway is a big priority for me. I worked on it in the past with little board support, but I feel this board has the desire to make the investment now and move it forward.”

Moraco has long been an advocate for preserving and maintaining the township and has been involved much of the past 20 years, mostly as a member of the township’s planning commission and as a volunteer.

His involvement will be taken up a notch in his new role.

“As a trustee, I will be able to help out even more with access to information and staff that was never available before,” Moraco said. “I have worked with Supervisor Aliaga already to reach out to more than a dozen non-profits to see what they need or what the township can do for them to help out their causes. Of course, the Bailey House project with the school district’s Construction Tech program is high on my list of things to continue working on and hopefully being on the board, I can get more township support for their amazing program while saving a beautiful landmark for the community.

“I just want to say this community means the world to me because it is my family’s world. I am committed to making it a better place and maintaining it. I can’t say enough about how appreciative I am that a lot of residents, most that I don’t know, came out and spoke on my behalf. I am blessed and humbled by the trust they have put in me and certainly don’t take it for granted. I am excited to take on this new role and do what I can to help out.”

In the vote Nov. 1, Brown, Aliaga, and trustee Terri Nallamothu and then-Township Supervisor Gerald Fisher voted in favor of Moraco, while trustee Ron Ritchie and Township Clerk Cari Neubeck voted no.

PHOTO: Sam Moraco and Jose Aliaga pose outside of Township Hall on Nov. 1 after Moraco was appointed a new township trustee. Photo provided