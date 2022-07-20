Motorcycle accident

A 49-year-old Clarkston man was critically injured July 10 when the motorcycle he was operating left the roadway on Clarkston Road at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was operating a 2008 Harley Davidson Electra Glide and traveling westbound on Clarkston Road near Newport Street in Independence Township when the crash occurred. He was not wearing a helmet.

The man was taken to the hospital by emergency personnel from the Independence Township Fire Department where he is was listed in critical condition as of midweek last week.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors in the crash, which is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.