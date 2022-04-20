Mountaineer Update for April 20, 2022

Clarkston Everest Collegiate student athletes have had competitive a few competitive weeks.

Everest and Oakland Christian Co-op Softball team won their game against Cranbrook last Thursday.

They were down 22-21 when Caroline Beggs hit a grand slam to put the score at 25-22, winning the game.

They mercied Shrine on Monday, April 11, 18-5. They also won their double header over Parkway on Friday, April 8, 17-6 and 18-1.

Everest Varsity Baseball lost to Oakland Christian on Monday, April 11, 7-2.

The JV Baseball team won their double header against Cranbrook on Tuesday, April 12, 13-3 and 14-4.

Everest Girls Varsity Soccer mercied Cristo Rey on Monday, April 4, 9-0. They followed it with a 7-0 over Faith Home School, April 5. They won their game against Oakland Christian, 2-1, April 7.

Everest Boys Varsity Golf had a 153-163 win over Brother Rice. Remy Stalcup led with a 36. Will Pennanen, Parker Stalcup and Johnny Nedwick each hit 39. Antonio Zaldumbide had a 47 and Matthew Neme had a 47.

They had a 146-170 win over Austin Catholic with Remy Stalcup finishing as medalist with a 33. Pennanen had a 36, Parker Stalcup had a 38 and Nedwick had a 39.

They finished in fourth place in the Sentech Services Tournament with a 324 on Monday, April 11. Northville and Detroit Catholic Central tied for first place with 312. South Lyon East finished in third with 313 and the second team from DCC finished in fifth with 326.

The Mountaineers track and field teams competed in the Catholic High School League Intersectional Jamboree No. 1 at Greenhills, April 12.

The boys team finished in second place with 86 points. The top ten finishes in the track events, in the 100-meter dash, senior John Morrison finished in second place in the time of 12.03; 200-meter dash, freshman Kevin Cronin, fifth, 25.19; senior Sawyer Arbogast, seventh, 25.80; 400-meter dash, freshman Spencer Lacey, eighth, 59.78; 800-meter run, sophomore Noah Arbogast, fourth, 2:22.44; 110-meter hurdles, senior Gavin Ryeson, first, 17.31; junior Thomas Williams, second, 19.72; 300-meter hurdles, Ryeson, first, 44.65; Williams, second, 48.18.

The 400-meter team finished in first place in the time of 46.91. The 800-meter relay team in fifth place in the time of 1:43.04. The 1,600-meter relay team finished in seventh place in the time of 4:10.58.

The top ten finishes in field events, in the shot put, senior Jacob Jackson with the distance of 40-06; Antonio Santoro, third, 34-06.25; sophomore Joseph Milosch, tenth, 27-09; discus, Jackson, fifth, 96-06; Milosch, seventh, 86-11; high jump Lacey, eight, 4-11; and long jump, Ryeson, third, 16-08.5.

The girls team tied for fifth place with Allen Park Cabrini with 46 points. A new school record was set in the 300-meter hurdles with senior Erin Booms finishing in first place in the time of 53.46.

The top ten finishes in track events, in the 100-meter dash, freshman Madelyn Krappmann in third place in the time of 14.01; sophomore Kathleen Thibodeau, fifth, 14.16; 200-meter dash, Thibodeau, third, 29.32; junior Jessie Burns, seventh, 30.17; 400-meter run, senior Sally McGrath, fourth, 1:10.39; and 800-meter run, junior Stephanie Suran, ninth,3:15.44.

The 400-meter relay team finished in third place in the time of 55.04. The 800-meter relay team finished in fifth place in the time of 2:11.01.

The top ten finished in field events, in the discus, McGrath finished in third place with the distance of 64-01; high jump, McGrath, fifth, 4-01; long jump, Booms, fifth, 13-09.5; and Krappman, sixth, 13-06.5.