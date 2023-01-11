Mountaineer Update for January 11, 2023

The Mountaineers are ready for snow and to hit the slopes. Clarkston Everest Collegiate is pleased to announce the growth of its existing ski co-op with Bishop Foley, Oakland Christian, and University Liggett to also include Flushing and Brandon..

Practices and competitions continue to take place at Mount Holly. The growth allows for separate girls and boys race divisions. The Mountaineers will also continue to compete in the Catholic League finals. They will race on Wednesday, depending on snow conditions.

Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Basketball won their home game against Cranbrook on Friday, 58-45. They opened the week with a 66-45 loss to Genesee Christian, Jan. 3.

Everest Collegiate Girls Varsity Basketball team was also successful at home with a 38-25 win over Our Lady of the Lakes on Thursday. They lost to Bishop Foley, 46-40, Jan. 3.

The Bishop Foley United hockey team lost to Livonia Franklin on Friday. Mountaineer Remy Stalcup had one assist. Parker Stalcup had 19 saves in the net.