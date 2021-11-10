Mountaineers climb higher in playoffs

Everest Collegiate claimed their back-to-back district title with a 46-0 win over Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest on Friday.

The Mountaineers opened the night of the MHSAA Division 8 Region 4, District 2 game with 15 points in the first quarter.

Joey Thibodeau scored on a 31-yard touchdown run. They added two points when Johnny Nedwick caught a pass from Jimmy Neme.

Nedwick scored his own touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Thibodeau, who also had the PAT.

The Mountaineers added 17 points in the second quarter with Patrick Cooper scoring on a 21-yard touchdown pass, Nathan Beggs on a 8-yard touchdown run, and a 36-yard field goal by Thibodeau.

Thibodeau went 10-for-19 in passing for 118 yards. Nedwick was the leading receiver with four catches for 55 yards. Beggs was the leading rusher with 62 yards on seven carries.

Everest (9-2) plays Ottawa Lake Whiteford (10-1) on Saturday in the region championship game at Whiteford High School. At publication time, kick off was to be determined.

Everest Varsity Volleyball finished the season in district playoffs against Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, 3-0, on Nov. 1.