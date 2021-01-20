Mountaineers close season early following positive COVID test results

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The football season came to a premature end last Thursday for Clarkston Everest Collegiate as the school announced it was bowing out of the MHSAA Division 8 Football playoffs.

In an email to The Clarkston News and on their social media accounts, the school explained the reason behind the decision.

“In compliance with the MDHHS (Michigan Department of Health and Human Services) pilot testing program by which the team has been testing every couple days, the EC Mountaineers announced the cancellation of Friday’s semifinal game following positive test results on the team on Thursday.

“The Mountaineers are grateful to have had the opportunity to play the regional game and win their first regional title last weekend. Everest remains committed to screening and safety policies and procedures. We join in prayer for the end to the pandemic. As with every circumstance or disappointment, we strive to live up to our motto: Semper Altius – Always Higher.”

The Mountaineers finished undefeated 10-0, winning the Catholic High School League Cardinal Division Prep Bowl, district, and regional championships.

“It was an amazing season,” said Everest head coach Michael Pruchnicki. “The life experiences this group had the opportunity to share will be with us the rest of our lives. No one can ever take that away from them.”

The team dealt with hiccups along the way with stride as their season was first going to be postponed to spring. It was back for fall for a shorter season only to have playoffs postponed nearly two months due to COVID concerns.

“The team always had hope so our spirit and mentality was always positive,” Pruchnicki said. “We do our best to only be concerned with the things we can control so when we have the opportunity, we do our best.”

Pruchnicki added, “I want the Everest and Clarkston community to know that the 2020 Everest football team won the state championship. This team did not lose a game all year and will be remembered as the No. 1 football team in the state for Division 8. For that, I want the Everest and Clarkston community to congratulate them.”

Everest graduates six seniors – Dominic Cross, Stephen Czach, Jack Lasceski, Michael McGrath, Giovanni Mastromatteo, and John Suran.

“Our seniors have set a standard for our culture at Everest for anyone that comes after them that at Everest only your best is accepted,” said Pruchnicki. “That was player driven by them. These seniors understand they were built for these times and that God wants them to use all of their gifts and talents for good to the best of their abilities. The seniors did not shy away from any challenges. It was this attitude this group help strengthen and will continue to go on.”