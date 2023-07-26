Mountaineers runner-up in Summer Slam

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Volleyball team participated in the Aquinas Summer Slam hosted at Aquinas College, July 14.

The team went 3-3 in pool play and was seeded fourth in the bronze bracket. In the afternoon, the team played scrappy and competitive making their way to the finals. They ended the long day of volleyball as runner-up in the bronze bracket.

The Mountaineers kick off the fall season in August.

PHOTO: Everest Collegiate Volleyball enjoyed its time playing at the recent Aquinas Summer Slam event. Photo: Provided by Mary Roselli