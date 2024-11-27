Mountaineers shutdown Ubly, Hancock to make it to state final

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

BATTLE CREEK —

Editor’s note: The Clarkston News’ November 27, 2024 edition went to print before the Mountaineers played in the state championship game. Everest defeated St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake Catholic, 3-1, for a back-to-back championship win. Below is the story from the semifinal game.

Clarkston Everest Collegiate marked a return trip to the state championship after they defeated Hancock 3-0 in the MHSAA Division 4 Volleyball Semifinal at the Kellogg Center last Thursday.

“We did well,” said Danielle Walker, head coach for the Everest Collegiate Varsity Volleyball team. “We had great coverage. We had great defense and our offense was on fire, mixing it up between our hitters.”

The Mountaineers opened the first set with the first five points with points from seniors Sarah Bradley and Erica Walker, wrapping the set with a 25-10 win.

Walker shared they did go point for point a couple of times including the beginning of the second and third sets.

Hancock opened the second set with the first two points. The Mountaineers tied it up. The two battled for the lead until Everest broke the 4-4 tie and scored the next four points to take the lead and hold onto it. The set ended with a 25-16 win for the Mountaineers.

“I thought our serving was really strong, but they had a couple of strong hitters as well that got some good kills on us,” Walker said. “It looked a little lopsided one way, but I think they gave us some good competition.”

In the third set, the score was tied at nine points when the Mountaineers went on a four point run to take the lead with kills from Bradley.

Everest went on a another run – this time with nine points which put them in the lead 23-12, before the set finished 25-13.

Bradley had 16 kills, seven aces, six digs and five assists.

Walker had 30 assists and seven digs. Senior Addison Pearce had nine kills and senior Samantha Pietras had six digs.

“Our hitters, Sarah, Addison, Madelyn Krappmann and Emmerson Phyle, were on,” Walker said. “And when they are on, it’s hard to stop them.”

She added they have also been consistent on serving.

“It helps a lot because we are not giving away those free points,” she said.

The Mountaineers won their quarterfinal game against Ubly on Nov. 19, 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-16).

Walker shared they had to defend against two tall middles.

“Our serving was amazing,” she said. “We only missed one serve all night. Our passing was on so we were able to set up defense.”

The win put them in the Final Four for the second consecutive year.

“We were just so excited to keep playing,” said Walker. “They have been really determined on playing in the present moment. Playing each match one game at a time, earning our way back to the Final Four.”

The Mountaineers lost only one senior to graduation from last year’s state championship team and the rest of the players returned this season.

Walker shared the playoffs are familiar to them.

“They have definitely earned to be back,” she added.

Everest’s overall record heading into the championship game against St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake was 37-0-1.

“It’s been incredible,” Walker said about the 2024 season. “The girls are really enjoying the season and playing together and having fun. We have had some great competition with some teams in different divisions even so just to challenge ourselves a little bit. I think they are really having a fun, hard-working season.”