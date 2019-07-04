The inaugural season of Movies in the Park kicks off with “Wonder” at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 19, in Depot Park.

The joint community event by the Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce, Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors, and Independence Television follows Concerts in the Park, featuring the Kari Lynch Band.

The next movie in the summer series will be “Moana” at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at Deer Lake Beach.

All movies are free, with donations accepted.