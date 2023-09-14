Muriel Womack, 88

WOMACK

Muriel “JoAnne” Womack, of Clarkston, passed away Sept. 13, 2023 at the age of 88.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, John Theodore “Ted” Womack Sr., her son John “Ted” Womack, Jr., her grandson John “Teddy” Womack, III, and her siblings Sharon Thatcher and Roberta Wert.

Loving mother of Lori Jo (Mark) Parmelee. Loved mother-in-law of Cindi Womack. Proud grandma of Mark and Jason Parmelee, and Nicole (Reggie) Wiltse, and great-grandma of Jerimiah and Isiah. Aunt of Jodi (Todd) Sensing and Dane Wert.

JoAnne owned and operated Fox Hills Travel, Bloomfield Hills, for over 30 years. She enjoyed traveling, quilting, and needlework, but most importantly, JoAnne loved spending time with her family.

Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Friday 5-8 p.m. Funeral service Saturday 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

