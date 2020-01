The Clarkston Wolfpack running group spread Christmas cheer around town the morning of Dec. 24. During the annual Christmas Eve run, they stopped by Kroger, Ace Hardware, McDonalds, Starbucks, Neiman’s Market, Rite Aid, and Rudy’s to run through the aisles and sing Christmas carols. They also sang at Autumn Ridge of Clarkston, assisted living facility. Photo provided