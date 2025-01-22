Nancy Carole Birdwell, 77

Nancy Carole Birdwell of Davison. Age 77, peacefully passed on January 13, 2025, surrounded by her family.

Devoted wife to Walter L. Birdwell for 58 years, loving mother of Michelle (David) Stover, Walter A. (Shannon) Birdwell, and the late Jennifer Birdwell. Adoring grandmother to Alexandria (Timothy) Birdwell, Ryan Birdwell, David (Meghan) Stover, Danielle Stover, Reid, Emerson, and Parker Makocki.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Virginia George. She is survived by her siblings, Shirley Darin, Dennis (Jill) George, and Karen Czerwinski; Pamela (Michael) Hall and Loren (Linda) Birdwell; along with many nieces, nephews, family friends, and her loyal furry companion, Bailey.

Nancy was raised in the Downriver area and graduated from Riverview High School. After school, she began working at a local bank, where she met the love of her life, Walt.

Nancy earned what her family affectionately called an “honorary” Master’s in Business Administration as she worked alongside Walt to complete his education.

Nancy worked in the administrative offices of Summit Place Mall, Oakland and Saginaw Counties Community Mental Health before retiring.

Nancy had a passion for gardening, consistently growing an abundance of fruits and vegetables to can or freeze for special meals and desserts. She never missed an opportunity to host family and friends for holidays, weddings, BBQs, or the annual Christmas “cookie day,” where she orchestrated the creation of dozens of homemade cookies. As a special treat for cookie day, she served her famous spaghetti or chicken and dumplings—meals her grandchildren often requested. No matter the event, Nancy always made sure everyone felt welcome.

Living on a lake added extra responsibilities for Nancy. She was the Mom who assisted in marking painter turtles that were captured, making it easier to identify if they had been caught before, after being released. She was the Mom who found worms for her kids to go fishing and was the one who cleaned the fish they caught. Fishing days often attracted a crowd of neighborhood kids to the backyard, eager to watch her clean the day’s catch. The reactions from her growing young audience could have easily made anyone put down her fish scaler, but not Nancy. She did, however, have a firm rule that she wouldn’t clean and eat the catch on the same day. Nancy was truly a one-of-a-kind Mom.

Nancy shared her creativity, cooking skills, and love for the outdoors with her grandchildren. A weekend visit to Grandma and Grandpa’s was always packed with activities, leaving no room for boredom.

Nancy never let challenges hold her back; she was incredibly resourceful in finding solutions. Nancy was the heart of every gathering, always the first to arrive, ready with a listening ear, a comforting hand, or a warm embrace. Her selflessness and willingness to help those she loved were constants in her life. Nancy lived life on her own terms, and this was never more evident than in her final week.

As a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, Nancy touched the lives of everyone around her. Her presence will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know and love her.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15 from 4 until 9 at Wint Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Burial will take place at a later date at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy’s memory to K9’s for Warriors or GreaterGood.org

Please leave a memory or condolence on the online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com