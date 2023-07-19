New CCS Board president

By Matt Mackinder

At the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education meeting on July 10, the board appointed the leadership positions for the 2023-24 school year.

Greg Need was named the new president, taking over for Kelli Horst, while Elizabeth Egan, Stefanie Crane, and Cheryl McGinnis will continue in their roles as vice president, treasurer, and secretary, respectively.

Steve Hyer and Amanda Love are staying on as trustees.

Officer terms are for one year with officers elected at the July organizational meeting.

“I am truly honored that my colleagues unanimously selected me as the president of the board of education,” said Need. “All members of this board are working tirelessly to do what is best for our kids, and I look forward to leading our efforts over the coming year. I am proud of Clarkston Community Schools and all we are doing to meet the needs of our students. I look forward to taking the entire district to the next level. I intend to be a listening leader. I want to hear from our parents and community members because their feedback will be essential to our success.”

At the end of the meeting, Horst announced that she will submit her resignation on Aug. 10, explaining that her husband took a job out of town over a year ago and after 18 months of commuting, they are selling their home and leaving the Clarkston area.

“Now that the board has elected a new president, it is time for me to join my husband full-time,” Horst said. “We are listing our house for sale later this month, and I will be moving out of Clarkston by the end of summer. I will continue to serve as trustee for the next 30 days to assist with the presidential transition and participate in the 2022-23 superintendent evaluation Aug. 7.”

“I want to thank Kelli Horst for her eight years of dedicated service on the board and her four years as president,” added Need. “She will be missed.”

After addressing the students, parents, and staff, Horst thanked the community.

“Thank you, Clarkston,” said Horst. “You have been a wonderful community in which to raise my family, and I’ll cherish the memories of our 20 years here. Representing the parents and citizens on Clarkston on the board of education for the last eight and a half years has been one of the great privileges of my life. I cared deeply about the job at hand and how people were affected by our decisions.”

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mrs. Horst for her exceptional dedication and unwavering commitment during her tenure on the board of education. Her dedication and vision have greatly enriched our educational community. Times have not always been easy, but with her leadership, our focus remained on what was best for our students,” added Need. “We wish her and her husband the best on this next chapter in their lives.”

Horst said that after 20 years, it will be tough to leave the board and school community.

“I will miss the thoughtful, in-depth discussions regarding student growth and achievement with (Superintendent) Dr. (Shawn) Ryan, our administrators and my board colleagues,” said Horst. “I’m proud to say that student success has always been the board’s focus, and I know that will continue. I will also miss being a part of so many special moments in the lives of our staff and students. I absolutely loved cheering on our athletic and academic competitors, attending school musicals and building events, recognizing our people in the boardroom, and participating in commencement. Meeting students and seeing them shine always made my heart happy.”

Horst was first elected to the board in 2014. She has served as trustee, treasurer, secretary, vice president, and president during her tenure.

She noted that she is proud of several accomplishments during her time on the board, including the board’s “significant and ongoing investment in a multi-tiered system of support, which has already yielded positive gains in student growth and achievement, securing the long-term stewardship of district facilities through the passage of the 2022 bond, particularly the much-needed reconstruction of the junior high, and maintaining professionalism, civility and a focus on the needs of our students and families at all times.”

Per board policy, the board must appoint a trustee to fill the vacancy within 30 days of the date of resignation. Need will spearhead this process. The board will review the appointment and evaluation process, criteria, and timeline at the next regular board meeting on Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.

“Clarkston Community Schools is better positioned than any district in Oakland County to be successful,” Horst said. “We have the best superintendent and teaching staff in the state, a board that represents all voices in our community, and a strategic vision that prioritizes the education, preparation and well-being of all students.

“Greg Need and I worked hand-in-hand for nearly the entire time I served as president. He is a wise, steady, experienced leader. He’s got this.”

Need noted that he has a list of initiatives to continue to improve on and others to begin.

“The most important part of our job is to always put our kids first, ensuring that they are learning in a safe and positive environment,” said Need. “We will continue to expand our efforts with the multi-tiered systems of support. It has proved to be very effective at the elementary level, and we are working to increase these efforts at the secondary level. A major focus this year is the implementation of the bond. As a board of education, it is our job to provide proper oversight to ensure the community’s tax dollars are well spent, including air conditioning in our elementary schools and the construction of the new junior high school.

“We will continue monitoring security procedures and best practices to ensure our students and staff are safe daily and will begin the process of developing a new strategic plan following the 2024 expiration date of our current plan.”

Need previously served on the board from 2015 through 2022, but after not gaining reelection in last November’s election, was appointed by the board as a trustee on March 22, filling the vacancy left by former board trustee Andrea Catalina, who stepped down earlier that month, citing additional responsibilities related to her non-Clarkston teaching job.

PHOTO: Outgoing CCS Board of Education president Kelli Horst, left, shakes the hand of incoming president Greg Need, right, at the July 10 board meeting. Photo: Heidi McClain