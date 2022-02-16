New Chamber president enamored with community

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

While still without an executive director after Shaun Hayes’ departure last month, the Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and membership has elected Angie Wathen, Lowrie’s Landscape co-owner, as its 2022 president for a one-year term.

Jennifer Barrett of Comerica Bank has been elected president elect.

“The chamber president is a volunteer position, as are all of the other board members,” Wathen said, “Being the new president means I have the chance of giving back to the Chamber and community in a greater capacity. I will work hard to make this year a success for the members and community alike.

“Our Lowrie’s staff couldn’t ask for a better community to support our business. The community continues to turn to us for their landscaping needs and has voted us the Best Landscaper in Clarkston for 11 years in a row. We always are looking for opportunities to give back. Chamber involvement is just one of many ways we work to give back to this fantastic community.”

Lowrie’s Landscape was one of the founding members of the Clarkston Chamber and Wathen comes from generations of local business owners. In 1953, Wathen’s grandparents Barbara and Bob Clark opened Clark’s Standard Services, a fuel oil and snowmobile sales business formerly at the corner of Dixie Highway and Davisburg Road. Her grandparents Raymond and Sigrid Clark owned Clark’s Restaurant next door to that property.

“The community is what I love about Clarkston,” Wathen said. “Having the ability to lean on and also learn from business leaders and community members of Clarkston is why it is so special here. The endless events and community programs in Clarkston offer so much enrichment to the young and ‘young at heart’ residents here.

Wathen has a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Baker College and has been a member of the Chamber since beginning to work for Lowrie’s in 2006.

“Lowrie’s Landscape was a charter member of the Chamber in 1987-88 and we continue to be very active to this day,” said Wathen. “I worked there when Penny Shanks was the executive director. I actually got to experience all of the diligence and hard work that is put into all of the wonderful events the Chamber does for the members and community.”

Wathen has been married to her husband Scott for 21 years and they have a blended family of four children and five grandchildren.

“My dogs Daisy and Bentley are just about everywhere we go,” Wathen added. “As for hobbies, besides loving to work, I also love to travel.”

One of the immediate tasks on Wathen’s to-do list is to find Hayes’ replacement.

“We are looking for someone dynamic who can take charge and grow our Chamber,” said Wathen. “It is always hard replacing someone in that capacity. Our board members and our membership are grateful for Shaun’s tenure and his efforts to get us through the challenges of the COVID pandemic.”

The list of qualifications and job description is available at Clarkston.org. Qualified applicants can submit a resume to Wathen by email to angie@clarkston.org.