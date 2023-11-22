New Clarkston mayor a familiar face to locals

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

CLARKSTON — After having no mayor in the City of the Village of Clarkston since Eric Haven resigned Oct. 16, Sue Wylie was voted to take over the role by unanimous vote by Clarkston City Council at the council’s regular meeting Nov. 13.

Previously the mayor pro tem and longtime council member, Wylie was not present at the meeting as she was on a pre-planned cruise. It was also noted at the Nov, 13 meeting that she will also not be at the next meeting on Nov. 27.

Wylie will serve as mayor until the Nov. 2024 election.

“I think Sue Wylie brings fairness and honesty to the council,” said Clarkston resident Peg Roth at the meeting. “We’ve butted heads many times, but she always stood her ground. She has been an incredible representative for our council and for our village.

“Given her history with this village and how long she has served on council, and on many other committees, I think Sue deserves the chance to be mayor.”

In addition, councilmember Laura Rodgers was selected to be mayor pro tem for the next 12 months, also approved by unanimous vote. Rodgers will also not be present at the Nov. 27 meeting, stating she has a trip planned to Paris.

A replacement for Wylie’s seat on council will be discussed at the Nov. 27 council meeting.

Clarkston resident Scott Meyland, who previously ran for mayor in Nov. 2022, losing out to Haven, also expressed interest in being mayor, but the motion to appoint Wylie passed unanimously.

Village resident Jim Brueck added commentary at the meeting.

“You have two good people, Scott and Sue, and so the question is, ‘What makes one better than the other?’ Brueck said. “What’s the difference? And I thought about it and to me, Sue has hit the ground running, being part of the council, mayor pro tem. We don’t need to re-hash old history, but she’s like a thoroughbred right out of the gate, boom. Full speed. I think she’ll do a great job.

Meyland spoke at the meeting, but consideration for him to be mayor was not brought to a motion by council.

“I recognize the importance of this position in this city,” Meyland said. “It’s more than just kind of a hobby or a side interest. It’s something that means a lot to me, so I take it very seriously. I think I’m a good listener and I think about things from the best interests of the community, the city’s perspective, and I think I’m someone who’s pretty fair. I’ve always liked working with the groups I’ve been involved with and continue to be involved with.”

His comments were appreciated by city council but did not figure in to the mayoral vote later in the meeting.

Also at the meeting, council accepted the resignation of Historic District Commission Chairperson Jim Meloche, who has stepped down “due to continuing medical conditions and recent personal issues,” according to Clarkston City Manager Jonathan Smith.

“The city extends its gratitude and appreciation to Jim for his years of dedicated service to the city,” said Smith.

Residents interested in serving on the HDC can contact the city office before the Nov. 27 city council meeting when it is anticipated that the council will appoint a replacement.

Prior to the Nov. 13 meeting, three councilmembers were sworn in after winning election Nov. 7. The three candidates running for the three councilmember seats easily won, with Ted Quisenberry receiving 116 votes, Rodgers receiving 111 votes, and Gary Casey receiving 103 votes.

There were a total of 154 voters in the election (36 in-person and 118 absentee). There were nine write-in votes and 123 undervotes, meaning that some voters did not vote for all three candidates.