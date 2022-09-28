New high school club

Clarkston High School is starting a “Be Nice Club,” which will meet every other Tuesday after school starting Sept. 27. The “Be Nice” initiative promotes mental health awareness and suicide prevention. The club will develop and implement school-wide activities to spread awareness and help those who may have social emotional needs.
For further information, contact club sponsors Carolyn Clarke (248-623-3557, office phone) and Emily Cavaleri.

