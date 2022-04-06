The Clarkston-based Blue Heron Headwaters Conservancy has a new face on its staff.

The conservancy announced last week it has hired Justin Kellner as the new director of donor engagement.

A Davisburg native who served in the U.S. Navy for six years, Kellner is now pursuing a Master’s in Public Administration from Oakland University, located in Rochester, Mich.

He gained an interest in fundraising when he worked for Oakland’s Veteran’s Office and always has had a passion for the outdoors.