New township logo, planning commission member approved

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The Independence Township Board of Trustees approved a new township logo at their regular meeting on Feb. 6.

Kieley Hoppe and Al McWilliams from the Q+M marketing firm unveiled the logo at the meeting and explained how the logo came to be created.

“You always want to start with the why and why we updated the brand,” said McWilliams. “The current logo, different departments are using different presentations (of a township logo) and that is technically difficult for everybody to get on the same page. The current logo was also developed some time ago before we had a lot of mediums we currently have. The scripts used become illegible in its current format.”

“For more than 20 years, we’ve been trying to figure out a logo,” said Supervisor Jose Aliaga. “We’ve had like 6-7 logos and finally, this is kind of an historic moment. We’ve accomplished something. This is important for a township to present the logo.”

The township previously approved $20,000 for branding services at the Feb. 14, 2023 board of trustees meeting and through the end of 2023 had spent $8,750, leaving $11,250 that needs to be pulled forward into 2024 so the project can be finished and paid. In addition, Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors budgeted $30,000 for park sign replacement at all three parks, DPW has money budgeted for painting the exterior of tank No. 2 in 2024 and tank No. 1 in 2025 and the new logo will be addressed at that time. Other departments have money in their budgets for new shirts and uniforms. There is nothing budgeted for Independence Township signs entering and leaving the township, however.

After the logo was unveiled, township resident Joette Kunse spoke on how the “established” date on the logo should be 1834 and not 1837. Township Clerk Cari Neubeck said the 1837 date was provided to the township by the state.

Also at the Feb. 6 meeting, Belinda Billings was appointed to the planning commission, replacing Tim Loughrin, who stepped down. His remaining term expires Dec. 31, 2025.

Billings, who has lived in the township for 10 years, had applied to be on the planning commission last November, but was not elected as Joe Sucher and Bill Scarborough were chosen to fill vacancies at recent meetings.

Other applications were received from Curt Carson, Patricia Dreslinski, Ross Gallentine, David Hayward, Patrick Kittle, Jr., Jessica Krug, Linda McGuire, Brent Savidant, Tasha Schurgin, and Judith Tully. Savidant (chairperson) and Tully (secretary) were previous planning commission members who were not reappointed by Aliaga once their terms expired Dec. 31, 2023.