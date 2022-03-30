Newest inductees

Back on March 11, nine middle school students were inducted to Everest’s Our Lady Seat of Wisdom Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society in a ceremony at the school. The new inductees include Christian Abraham, Alexander Fox, Ava Grant, Nathan Iyer, Natasha Mendez, John Neme, Allison Schmitt, Adam Tibudan, and Anamaria Valentino, pictured with faculty advisor Karen Beggs, far right. Photo provided