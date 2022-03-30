No rest for Team RUSH

Fresh off a strong first-place showing at the Greater Pittsburgh Regional two weekends ago, several members of the Clarkston High School Team RUSH27 robotics team spent last Friday night at Clarkston High School working on and preparing robots for this coming weekend’s competition at Troy Athens High School, which will be held March 31-April 2. Pictured, from left, are senior Isabel Matthews, mentor Devin Spaulding, sophomore Devan Wcisel, and mentor Melchior Vester. Photo by Matt Mackinder