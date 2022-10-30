Noah Sexton, 32

Noah Robert Sexton, of Clarkston, formerly of Ortonville, passed away unexpectedly on October 28, 2022 at the age of 32.

Son of Carolyn and Bob, brother of Ireland (Walter Lopez) Sexton, stepbrother of Amanda Sexton Field and Robert Scott (Kris) Sexton, nephew of Richard “Dick” (Kim) Ayers, Charlie (Faye) Ayers, and Leroy (late Beverly) Sexton, and special cousin of Richard “Rick” Ayers. Survived by many extended family members and friends.

Noah graduated from Brandon High School and made many friends as a server at 5th Tavern, at the front desk of G’s Hair Salon, and landscaping. He earned a Black Belt in martial arts and enjoyed playing softball. Noah loved his pets Leo, Georgia, and Tigger.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Tuesday, November 1 from 4-9 p.m. Funeral service Wednesday, November 2 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Epilepsy Foundation.

