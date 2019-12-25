Nominations for award

The Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for Woman Business Leader of the Year. The award is to honor a woman who has shaped the success of her organization or business, demonstrated leadership and professional achievement, and contributed to her workplace and community.

Nominees must be a female employee of a member of the Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce, at least 18 years old, established locally in the same business for at least three years, self-nominated or nominated by another, for-profit or non-profit, and active in day-to-day company management.

The Woman Business Leader of the year will be recognized at the annual Women in Business Brunch next year.

Nominations are due Friday, Feb. 7. Check Clarkston.org or call 248-625-8055.