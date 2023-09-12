Noraetta McClure, 89

McCLURE

Noraetta Elizabeth McClure (Robinson) passed peacefully July 10, 2023 at the age of 89.

She was born Oct. 2, 1933.

Preceded in death by parents Clarence and Neva Robinson (Meyers), husband JB (Sonny) McClure, and brother Ronald Robinson

She leaves behind brother Forrest Robinson, children Sherry Fox (Jeff), Cindy Murphy (Brian) and Jack McClure, 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Retired from Internal Revenue Service. Loved to travel and was a 40-year member of FOE Orion/Oxford #3613.

A celebration of life will be held for friends and family Oct. 1 from 1-4 p.m. at Orion/Oxford Eagles, 317 W. Clarkston Rd., Lake Orion 48362.