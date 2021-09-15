Norma Fay, 59

Norma Jean Fay, of Clarkston, passed away unexpectedly on September 14, 2021 at the age of 59.

Loving wife of Lloyd B. “Chip” Fay for 33 years.

Beloved mother of Adrianna, loved daughter of Virginia and late Ken Hasting, dear sister of Ken, Nancy (Steve), Keith, and Kip, and loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Norma was a devoted cook. She spent many years in the restaurant industry. Norma found her true calling as kitchen coordinator and volunteer at St. Daniel Catholic Church.

She was an avid traveler but truly called Hawaii her second home.

Norma will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

Rosary service is Sunday, September 19 at 4:30 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, where family and friends may visit Sunday from 2-8 p.m. Funeral mass is at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 20 at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Rite of committal at Perry Mt. Park.

Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul or the Salvation Army.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.