Norman Galligan, 66

Norman P. “Storman Norman” Galligan, of Waterford, passed away at home on January 17, 2023 at the age of 66, with his dog Madison at his side.

Loving father of John (Lauren) Galligan. Proud grandpa of Ben William, beloved brother of Dennis (Vivian) Galligan and Beverly (Bob) Sherman, brother-in-law of Nancy Galligan, uncle of Michael (Beth) Galligan, Elizabeth Sherman, Rob (Julie) Sherman, Lewis (Jen) Galligan, and Julie (Chris) Parsons, and was “Uncle Norm” to many others. Like a brother to Jon Longair and Bruce (Sally) Robertson. Also survived by many great nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents Betty and Roger Galligan and his brothers James “Pat,” Roger “Frank,” and David Galligan.

Norm graduated from Clarkston High School.

Norm co-owned and operated Tri-County Power Rodding in Waterford. He loved classic cars and riding motorcycles but most importantly, he enjoyed having fun with family and friends.

Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Friday, January 20 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Private family funeral service and interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to help cover the cost of the funeral expenses GoFundMe. All excess funds to be donated in Norm’s name to charity.

