Notice to Creditors: Douglas Dean Bratton

state of michigan FILE NO:
probate court 2021-403, 209-DE
county of oakland
notice to creditors
Decedent’s Estate
Estate of DOUGLAS DEAN BRATTON, Date of birth: July 22, 1958
TO ALL CREDITORS:
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Douglas Dean Grafton, died July 9, 2021
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Angela McLean, personal representative or to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
October 29, 2021
Timothy P. Flynn P42201 Angela McLean
6637 Highland Raod 1578 Playstead Street
Waterford, Michigan 48327 West Bloomfield, Michigan 48324
248-886-6600 248-842-3246
state of michigan FILE NO: