Notice to Creditors: Douglas Dean Bratton

state of michigan FILE NO:

probate court 2021-403, 209-DE

county of oakland

notice to creditors

Decedent’s Estate

Estate of DOUGLAS DEAN BRATTON, Date of birth: July 22, 1958

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Douglas Dean Grafton, died July 9, 2021

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Angela McLean, personal representative or to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

October 29, 2021

Timothy P. Flynn P42201 Angela McLean

6637 Highland Raod 1578 Playstead Street

Waterford, Michigan 48327 West Bloomfield, Michigan 48324

248-886-6600 248-842-3246