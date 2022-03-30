Notice to Creditors: Richard Barney Warner

state of michigan

county of oakland

notice to creditors

FOR TRUST

In the Matter of RICHARD B. WARNER, settlor of the RICHARD B. WARNER AND BONNIE L. WARNER JOINT TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 8, 2015

Date of Birth: June 15, 1932

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, RICHARD BARNEY WARNER, died August 10,2021.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the RICHARD B. WARNER AND BONNIE L. WARNER JOINT TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 8, 2015 will be forever barred unless presented to BONNIE L. WARNER, Trustee(s), within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Shaun B. Isgrigg P78232 Cynthia A. Lingle

Attorney for Bonnie L. Warner Trustee

2745 Pontiac Lake Road 4198 Mallards Landing

Waterford, Michigan 48328 Hignland, Michigan 48357

(248) 682-8800 (248) 767-2355