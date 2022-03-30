Notice to Creditors: Richard Barney Warner

state of michigan
county of oakland
notice to creditors
FOR TRUST
In the Matter of RICHARD B. WARNER, settlor of the RICHARD B. WARNER AND BONNIE L. WARNER JOINT TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 8, 2015
Date of Birth: June 15, 1932
TO ALL CREDITORS:
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, RICHARD BARNEY WARNER, died August 10,2021.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the RICHARD B. WARNER AND BONNIE L. WARNER JOINT TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 8, 2015 will be forever barred unless presented to BONNIE L. WARNER, Trustee(s), within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Shaun B. Isgrigg P78232 Cynthia A. Lingle
Attorney for Bonnie L. Warner Trustee
2745 Pontiac Lake Road 4198 Mallards Landing
Waterford, Michigan 48328 Hignland, Michigan 48357
(248) 682-8800 (248) 767-2355
state of michigan