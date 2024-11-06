Nov. 5, 2024 General Election results

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

OAKLAND COUNTY – Voter turnout for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election was high for both Oakland County and Independence Township.

In Oakland County, 72.92% of registered voters participated in the general election, according to the Oakland County Clerk’s Office. Of the county’s 1,065,964 registered voters only 777,257 across all 498 precincts.

In Independence Township across the 13 precincts, precinct 10 had the lowest voter participation with 65.51% of registered voters casting ballots, while precinct 4 had the highest participation with 84.49%.

Below are the millage and candidate race results that were on Independence Township and City of the Village of Calrkston ballots.

With 100% of precincts reporting, all vote totals are from the Oakland County Clerk’s Office unofficial election results and represent only Oakland County voters.

City of the Village of Clarkston charter amendment proposal to specify Historic District Commission authority, obligations and procedures

On the ballot in the City of the Village of Clarkston was a charter amendment proposal that would specify authority, obligations and procedures for the city’s Historic District Commission.

The charter amendment proposal request was rejected in the city with 389 (63.36%) against the proposal and 225 (36.64%) for the proposal.

Clarkston Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal

The only proposal for Clarkston Community Schools, which was passed by voters, was a non-homestead millage renewal of 25.8457 mills. However, the district is only able to levy 18 mills due to the Headlee Amendment in Michigan’s constitution.

According to the district, the measure will give the district approximately $10.2 million in its first year and would allow the district to collect the full per-pupil funding for operating revenues which accounts for about $1,083 per student.

The proposal request was approved by voters with 17,029 (62.44%) voting for the proposal and 10,245 (37.56%) opposed.

Representative in Congress – 9th District

Republican incumbent Lisa McClain beat out democratic opponent Clinton St. Mosley. McClain received 81,089 votes (62.11%) while St. Mosley received 45,243 votes (34.66%)

The 9th Congressional District includes all of Independence Township.

State Representative – 52nd District

Republican incumbent Mike Harris of Clarkston won the race against democrat Caroline Dargay. Harris received 34,802 votes (61.96%) while Dargay received 21,280 votes (37.90%).

County Commissioner – 8th District

Incumbent republican Karen Joliat defeated democrat Jesse Brown. Joliat received 25,578 votes (62.14%) and Brown received 15,505 votes (37.67%)

The 8th District includes Independence Township, the cities of Lake Angelus and Clarkston, and portions of Waterford Township

Other Local Candidate Elections for November

Independence Township Board of Trustees

Newcomer, republican Chuck Phyle decisively won the election for supervisor against independent candidate Darwin Moore. Phyle received 14,864 votes (77.69%) to Moore’s 4,120 votes (21.53%).

Incumbent clerk Cari Neubeck ran unopposed, receiving 16,463 votes (98.44%).

Incumbent treasurer Paul Brown also ran unopposed, receiving 16,292 votes (98.41%).

The township’s trustee race saw four republican candidates running unopposed for their seats.

The candidates were incumbent Jim Tedder who received 14,440 votes (25.38%), newcomer David Hayward who received 14,151 votes (24.87%), incumbent Sam Moraco who received 13,951 votes (24.52%) and incumbent Terri Nallamothu who received 13,875 votes (24.38%).

Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education – six year term

There were two seats for six year terms up for grabs on the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education.

Winning the two open seats were newcomer Mike Clark and incumbent Stefanie Crane. Clark received 8,840 votes (26.39%) and Crane received 7,795 votes (23.27%).

Incumbent Jaclyn Sivers came in short with 7,434 votes (22.19%). Jessica McDonald received 4,881 votes (14.57%) and Sharon Blumeno received 4,428 votes (13.22%).

Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education – two year term

Incumbent Greg Need ran unopposed for the lone seat for a two year term. Need received 14,820 votes (98.61%)

City of the Village of Clarkston Mayor

Due to issues with applications for the election, both incumbent Mayor Sue Wylie and former councilmember Theodore Quisenberry ran for the mayor seat as write-in candidates.

There were 364 unassigned write in votes (100%).

Because the tallying of these write-in votes will take time, the unofficial results for this race are expected sometime over the next couple of days.

City of the Village of Clarkston city council

There were four candidates for the three open council seats. Only one candidate appeared on the ballot, Erica Jones, while the other three, Alfred Avery, Amanda Forte and Mark Lamphier, ran as write-in candidates.

Jones received 256 votes (36.57%) and there were 444 unassigned write-in votes (63.43%).

Because the tallying of these write-in votes will take time, the unofficial results for this race are expected sometime over the next couple of days.