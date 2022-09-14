Nowik, Brigham lead Wolves in first meet of season

Clarkston Cross Country teams opened the season at the Milford Invitational at Kensington Metropark, Sept. 1.

The boys finished in second place out of 18 teams with 110 points.

Junior Bryce Nowik led the Wolves with a second place finish out of a field of 362 runners, finishing in the time of 16:51.32.

The top five runners for Clarkston also included senior Henry Poploskie in seventh place in the time of 17:18.99; sophomore Jaxson Nowik, 11th place, 17:29.33; sophomore Cayden DeGrendel, 36th place, 18:34.92; and junior Matthew Boor, 58th place, 19:11.98.

Detroit Catholic Central finished in first place with 84 points. The top five teams also included Ann Arbor Pioneer in third place with 118 points; Troy, fourth, 123; and Farmington, fifth, 143.

The girls team finished in sixth place out of 12 teams with 129 points.

Junior Alexandra Brigham led Clarkston with a fifth place finish out of 200 runners, finishing in the time of 20:32.48.

The top five runners for Clarkston also included freshman Sydney Fischer in 21st place, 22:17.12; senior Cate Cotter, 26th place, 22:39.01; freshman Ava Danielson, 39th place, 23:23.35; and senior Rebekah Wilson, 44th place, 23:37.70.

Troy finished in first place with 87 points. The top five teams also included Farmington in second place with 95 points; Bay City Western, third, 95; Milford, fourth, 123; and Rochester, fifth, 128.

Clarkston competed in the OAA Jamboree No. 1 at Lake Orion High School on Tuesday.

They head to the MSU Spartan Invitational in East Lansing on Friday and the Autumn Classic Invite at Stoney Creek Metropark on Saturday.

They take a few days break before heading to the Mott Fall Classic at Hess Hathaway Park, Friday, Sept. 23.