‘Oklahoma!’ returning to CHS stage

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Staff Writer

The Clarkston High School Drama Club is proud to bring to the CHS Performing Arts Center stage Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II’s “Oklahoma!,” Feb. 16-19.

“It’s the drama club’s fourth time doing this musical,” senior Gavin Bow shared. The first time was 1970 . “It’s been around in this community for a long time.”

Ellise Dowd added it not only has history in the community, but there is a lot of history behind the musical itself.

The musical, which has a PG-13 rating to it, opened on Broadway on March 32, 1943, and is based on the play “Green Grow the Lilacs” by Lynn Riggs.

“This was one of the first shows with music that moved the story along,” Dowd said.

Dowd steps into the role of Aunt Eller, who she describes as a mom of the town.

“She tends to be there for everyone when they are in need,” Dowd shared. “She also calls people out when they are being pretty stupid. She is not afraid of anything. Well, that’s what she lets people think. Getting into the character I put myself in a position I have to tell myself ‘you have been through a lot and after all these years you’ve learned and have come to a point nothing affects you.’ It’s actually affected my real life. We all should learn a thing or two from Aunt Eller.”

Bow plays Curly, a cowboy in love with Laurey, played by senior Jacqueline Schatz.

“He likes to put on an act to make himself look all that. But he’s not all that,” Bow said. “He is a little full of himself, and he will go to whatever length to get Laurey. Curly is a pretty sly guy. It’s been pretty interesting to develop him in an actual character and not just words on the page. It’s been interesting giving him some insecurities and things like other people like myself can relate to.”

Schatz shared Laurey is a dreamer and very stubborn.

“She is split in the show with being with the person that she loves who is Curly. Then, turning down her farm hand Jud,” Schatz said. “Her character is going through the conflict of doing what she wants, but also making good on her word and her promises, and how that affects her throughout the show. I draw on a lot of personal experiences I can relate to what my character is going through.”

Senior Sophia Catella steps into the role of Ado Annie.

“She is a silly boy crazed character,” Catella said. “She just likes whatever boy she is with and has a lot of fun. Annie is a very confident character. It’s been fun to work with and bring into my real life.”

Senior Ethan McMurray plays Will Parker, who in the musical just returned from Kansas City from competing in the rodeo.

“It’s a big city for him and there are all these things he has never seen before,” McMurray shared. “He gets back home, and he is super excited to share with everyone all the fun things in Kansas City. Will is a very determined character. I found it fun to focus on the small victories because that’s what makes him happy. He gets so excited over the smallest things. When playing him it’s fun not to expect so much and just be happy with what you get.”

“Oklahoma!” takes place right before the territory becomes a state.

Schatz explained there is a lot going on in the musical.

“There are a lot of plot twists, lots of unexpected moments,” she said. “The jest is it’s about a group of people living in Oklahoma right before it becomes a state and their experiences. It’s about love and growing up. There are two couples you follow throughout and watch them get together.”

“As Oklahoma develops, so do the characters and the relationships,” Catella added.

“Each character has their own character arc and it’s cool to see how then entwine with each other,” McMurray said.

The five invites the community to come see the “Oklahoma!”

“It’s a super fun show,” said McMurray. “The music is timeless.”

Dowd added there is a lot going on in the musical to see and enjoy.

“It’s one that has a love story with twists and lots of turns,” Dowd said. “It feels like you don’t know what’s going to happen next. There are big moments and small moments. You will have some scenes you have emotional breakdowns with the characters. Then, you have other scenes where they are just joking with each other and having a good time. It’s a lot of community.”

Bow jokingly added another reason to come see the show is he is perming his hair for his role.

Schatz shared the community should come out to see what the entire drama club has been working on.

“Everybody worked really hard on the show. Backstage we build a lot of our own sets, costumes, everything,” she said. “We have choreographers from the community. Teachers help with everything – direct, produce. There is a lot of work behind the scenes. It’s nice to support all of them.”

Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at clarkstonhighschool.csstix.com or by calling 248-623-4024. It is $12 for students and seniors and $15 for adults and is reserved seating. The rating for “Oklahoma!” is PG-13.

The evening performances are Thursday, Feb. 16, Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. Afternoon performance on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.