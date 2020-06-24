Options for ’20-21 school year

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

In an email last week to Clarkston Community Schools families, Superintendent Shawn Ryan said with all the uncertainty pertaining to the next school year the district will offer in-person school as well as the option to learn online.

Three “learning zones” were outlined: in-person learning (students and teachers in school buildings); blended learning (students partly in buildings, partly at home, teachers in buildings); and distance learning (students at home, teachers at home, at school).

“While it is our hope to return to school in as much of a traditional setting as possible, we realize some families may not feel comfortable coming back in the fall,” Ryan said. “For students and families who elect to remain entirely off campus regardless of learning zone status, Clarkston Virtual offers full-time, fully online learning pathways.”

Current Clarkston students can stay enrolled and transition into virtual learning at any time during the school year. Students will be able to return to building learning after working in an online setting.

“Clarkston Community Schools is planning for a full return to school,” said Ryan. “As we prepare for continuity of learning in Clarkston, there are important instructional and operational factors to consider, but at the same time, we will never lose our focus on student, family and staff well-being.

“With this in mind, we will be prepared to operate flexibly among the learning zones as state law or conditions dictate throughout next year.”

Ryan added he believes that a “thoughtful one foot in front of the other” approach is the ideal way to move forward.

“We will do this with both safety and the integrity of our program in mind,” said Ryan. “District task forces are already working on our re-entry plan as we await Governor Whitmer’s ‘return to school’ guidelines on June 30. When this new plan is released, we will share it with you, along with a survey to gather your thoughts, hopes, and worries related to returning to school.”