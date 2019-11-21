Ora DIERICKS

DIERICKS, Ora of Oxford, formerly of Clarkston; passed away peacefully November 20, 2019; age 98. Preceded in death by her husbands William Norman Church and Albert Diericks. Loving mother of Michael (Valerie) Church and Jane (Cindi Bell) Church. Proud grandma of Jennifer (Greg) Hertel and Christopher (Trina) Church. Beloved great grandma of Bethany (Jeanne) Hertel, Kaley (Kyle) McCloud, Trenton Church and Cole Church. Friends may visit Friday 5-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Saturday 10 am at the funeral home. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.