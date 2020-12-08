Overnight parking

With winter weather now here, be aware that Clarkston city ordinance prohibits parking on city streets and in city-owned parking lots from 2-6 a.m. from December 1-April 1. Vehicles in violation will receive a warning notice by the Oakland County Sheriff.
If no action is taken within 24 hours, the vehicle will be towed. This is necessary to facilitate snow plowing and salting.
With winter weather now here, be aware that Clarkston city ordinance prohibits parking on city streets and in city-owned parking lots from 2-6 a.m. from December 1-April 1. Vehicles in violation will receive a warning notice by the Oakland County Sheriff.