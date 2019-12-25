Overturned truck on Dixie

A 66-year-old Burton man was critically injured when the gravel-train truck he was driving tipped over on Dixie Highway in Springfield Township, about 1: 20 p.m., Dec. 18.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the Burton man was driving a 2014 Peterbilt with two loaded trailers south on Dixie Highway when a 66-year-old Springfield Township man driving an SUV north pulled a U-turn in front of him.

The truck driver took evasive action and the vehicle tipped onto its side, spilling its load of sand and gravel across Dixie Highway. Springfield Township firefighters responded to the scene. The truck driver was taken to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township. The SUV driver was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Deputies closed Dixie Highway for investigsation and cleanup. Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash, police say. Investigation continues.