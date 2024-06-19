Oxford Twp. motorcyclist dies in crash, two hospitalized

By Megan Kelley

Clarkston News Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

BRANDON TWP. — A 60-year-old Oxford Township motorcyclist was killed and two others were hospitalized Friday afternoon when the motorcycle the man was riding collided with another vehicle near the intersection of Baldwin Road and Hummer Lake Road in Brandon Township.

According to the Oakland County Sheriffs Office, David James Caulder was riding a 2021 Harley Davidson three-wheeled motorcycle, with his 12-year-old grandson as a passenger, southbound on Baldwin Road when a northbound 2019 Buick Envision driven by a 68-year-old Lapeer woman turned in front of the motorcycle in an attempt to complete a left turn onto westbound Hummer Lake Road.

Caulder and his grandson were thrown from the motorcycle. Police allege that Caulder, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but that his grandson was.

The grandson was transported to the hospital by the Oxford Twp. Fire Department and is in stable condition. The driver of the Buick was also hospitalized and is in stable condition.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, police reports state. The crash remains under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff Office’s Crash Reconstruction Unit.